MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a real way to back local law enforcement and get some motivational tips too. The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser luncheon next week.

The foundation has been making a renewed effort in recent years to look for sponsors and support around the community. This year’s Luncheon will be at the Battle House Hotel, next week, on November 16th. The guest speaker will be retired Navy Seal Jason Redman who’s expected to talk about overcoming obstacles and adversity. The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation exists outside the police department and tries to raise money for training, hardware, and other things that aren’t always covered by tax dollars.

“The budget can only go so far for the police department so a lot of times there’s the equipment needed to make our community safer there are training opportunities additional training to make our community safer and unfortunate times when an officer gets hurt or killed we’re there to support those families and make money for those families,” said Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation President John Arendall. Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation Annual Luncheon is an important fundraiser for the group. They argue it’s a substantive way for people to back the blue with dollars. For more information check their website.