Mobile Labor Day Parade route changes due to construction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 74th Annual Labor Day Parade will begin at 9:45 AM, but this year it’ll take a different route.

The event’s Facebook page says the parade route is changing due to construction. The page says the new route is, “From the Claiborne Street at Civic Center Drive the parade goes down Claiborne Street to Government Street, north on Royal Street to St. Michael Street then left onto Conception Street. They will return to Government to Claiborne and finish on to Civic Center Drive.”

You can find out more information about the 74th Annual Labor Day Parade in Mobile by CLICKING HERE.