MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury found Samuel Darrington guilty of murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The verdict comes three years after the death of Xavier Sowel-Portlock, who was shot to death “ten times” by Samuel Darrington.

The jury reviewed evidence that showed Sowels-Portlock putting his children in his car when Darrington shot him multiple times at Sunset Bayou Apartments.

“The added element of this crime being committed in front of children makes the circumstances around this death even more tragic,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

“We are very thankful the jury saw the defendant’s guilt.”

Darrington will be sentenced on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.