MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile jury convicted a murder and assault suspect on Wednesday, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodney Finklea was charged with stabbing Kalvin Matthews more than 10 times in his arms and back, killing him. According to a District Attorney Office Facebook post, Rodney Finklea also attacked his uncle, Joseph Finklea, who he stabbed several times in the back.

The District Attorney’s Office said Rodney Finklea will be sentenced in Jan. 2023.

Police responded to Katye Street on March 1, 2020, where they found Matthews stabbed to death. Police also found Joseph Finklea, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police identified Rodney Finklea as a suspect and later that year arrested him.