MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jury awarded a woman $8.5 million after she lost her left eye and her right eye was severely injured by an airbag, which deployed during a car wreck.

On Oct. 5, 2018, Alice Henderson-Brundidge was in the front passenger seat of an Infiniti QX4 when it was hit by another vehicle in the front corner causing the airbag to deploy.

Henderson-Brundidge filed suit against Nissan Motor Company alleging the airbag deployed too late, had a design flaw, and the automobile maker knew about it before the wreck which caused her injury.

WKRG reached out to Henderson-Brundidge for comment following the verdict but did not hear back from her.

Two Mobile, Ala. law firms partnered to represent Henderson-Brundidge in the case.

The suit filed by attorneys Britt Bertha of Greene & Phillips, LLC. and Evan Allens, Kendall Dunson and Mike Andrews of Beasley Allen Law Firm claimed that the airbag “system design was faulty” and “it deployed too late” causing “the airbag to rapidly inflate after Henderson-Brundidge had made contact with the bag,” according to a statement released by the law firms following the jury’s award.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told Nissan that the airbag was overpowered before the incident and the NHTSA required that Nissan reduce the bag inflator power,” according to the lawsuit and the statement.

WKRG reached out to multiple representatives within Nissan Motor Company for comment. None responded.

“This verdict is all about holding automotive manufacturers responsible for profiting from unreasonably dangerous products,” said David Greene, founding partner of Greene & Phillips in a written statement. “Unfortunately, our client had no way to know the airbag in the vehicle was defective; only Nissan knew that. We are thankful that the citizens of Mobile County, Alabama sent a clear message that they will not stand for automotive manufacturers designing dangerous products.”