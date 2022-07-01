MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The LoDa Artwalk will be celebrating the creativity and design of tattoos for National Tattoo Month on July 8 for their monthly event held in Downtown Mobile.

LoDa Artwalk is held on the second Friday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lower Dauphin (LoDa) Arts District that “showcases our visual, performing and culinary arts community,” according to a release from LoDa Artwalk.

According to a release, Dauphin Street is shut down for the public for the entirety of the event and people are encouraged to show their support for local artists, arts organizations and downtown businesses.

Included in the three-hour event will be performances from the MOB Music Fest, Roll Mobile as well as a celebration for International Drop-A-Rock Day. Anyone is allowed to bring a painted rock to “drop” downtown. The “drop” will be located in Bienville Square, while you can paint a rock at one of the several free arts and crafts stations.

A map with a schedule of the Artwalk can be found below:

Map of the 27 locations within the LODA Artwalk

Mob Music Fest is a three-day event held in Downtown Mobile including performances from DJs, country artists, rock bands and much more.

Roll Mobile, which is also held on the second Friday of each month, is taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning at the corner of Conception Street and Dauphin Street. Residents and patrons are encouraged to skate around Downtown Mobile with a live DJ while looking at the Dauphin Street lights.

Roll Mobile Rules: