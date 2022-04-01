MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Circuit Court judges discussed the recent uptick in gun violence in Mobile and dispelled comments from city officials about a broken judicial system.

Mobile County Judge Michael A. Youngpeter addressed the city of Mobile on March 31 with the support of other judges and court officials.

Youngpeter did not directly address Stimpson, but referenced “some public officials” who had made comments about the criminal justice system contributing to the violent crime in Mobile. Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a press conference on March 21 that “the criminal justice system is broken.”

Stimpson went on to claim that a broken judicial system contributed to the uptick in violence in the city.

Addressing Stimpon’s claims

Youngpeter denied these claims and called them “offensive” and “false.”

“Such an unprecedented unwarranted and unacceptable attack undermines the ability of the courts to do their job in the future,” said Youngpeter.

When addressing the lack of speedy trials, Youngpeter stated that once a case is sent over to the grand jury, the case is then handled by the district attorney’s office.

“The courts have no control over which matters are presented or when such matters are presented,” said Youngpeter.

Youngpeter cited Alabama law as the reason why those charged with violent crimes are given a bond.

“With the exceptions of the person’s charged with capital murder, and those already on probation, parole or bond for another crime, every defendant charged with a crime is required to be given a bond.”

COVID-19 was also cited as a source of backlog for criminal cases. Youngpeter dispelled misinformation about courts being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The courts never closed, not one day,” said Youngpeter. Jury trials were suspended during the peak of the pandemic, but this was common for all large circuits, not just for Mobile, according to Youngpeter.

“We held more jury trials and disposed of any other indictments than any other circuity in the state,” said Youngpeter.

Factors influencing increase in violent crime

“The judges cannot be blamed for the shortfall in Mobile Police officers,” said Youngpeter who cited that staffing for the department was down by 100 positions.

Youngpeter stated that staffing, failures of witnesses to appear before court and increases in the sale of illegal drugs and guns were contributing to the rise in crime, especially among younger Mobile residents.

“The system works better with open communication rather than an attempt to pass blame,” said Youngpeter.