Mobile judge ends bond hearing early after convicted killer yawns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge in Mobile on Wednesday ended a bond hearing early after the suspect, a convicted killer charged in a new crime, yawned on the court video feed from jail.

After the yawn, Judge Joe Basenberg told Reginald Blevins he was sorry for interrupting his nap.

The purpose of the hearing was to set bond for Blevins. However, Judge Basenberg reset the hearing for Thursday.

Blevins is charged with robbery and assault for allegedly shooting a gas station clerk during a robbery at the CEFCO on Springhill Avenue last Friday.

During the robbery, prosecutors said Blevins forced the clerk to unlock the door. Police said Blevins was stealing beer. The clerk is expected to survive.

Just two months before the shooting, Blevins was released from prison after serving a three-year sentence for the 2013 murder of Joey O’Brien. Blevins pleaded guilty in that case, receiving a 20-year sentence, of which Judge Michael Youngpeter suspended 17 years.

LATEST POSTS: