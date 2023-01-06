MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for a man charged in two shootings and an armed home invasion.

Darrius Rowser, 19, is suspected to be connected to the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16.

Rowser is charged with attempted murder, five counts of assault, first-degree burglary, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. He was arrested on Jan. 4.

The bond denial was based on Aniah’s Law, which allows judges to deny bond to suspects in violent crimes in an effort to prevent them from committing other crimes.

Another hearing will be held next week. The date for that hearing has not been set. Rowser was ordered to have no contact with the nine victims across the three cases.

The video above shows Rowser being taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.