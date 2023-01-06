MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile.

Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas is charged with murder, first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.

An attorney representing Thomas said Thomas acted in self defense, returning fire after someone shot at him first. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Thomas was the instigator.

The bond denial was based on Aniah’s Law, which allows judges to deny bond to violent crime offenders in an effort to keep them off the streets and prevent them from committing other crimes.

Thomas was taken into custody on Jan. 1 and taken to a hospital for treatment. Thomas was released from the hospital and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail on Thursday. At about 11:14 p.m. Dec. 31, Reives was shot and killed and another nine people, ages 17 to 57, were shot.

This video, from Thursday, shows Thomas being taken to Mobile County Metro Jail: