Mobile is stressed out!

Survey ranks Mobile ninth most stressed city in the U.S.

Mobile is the ninth most stressed out city in the nation, according to a new survey.

With nearly four in 10 Americans experiencing significant stress due to COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on “2020’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America.” The study compared more than 180 cities across 42 key metrics including vulnerability to COVID-19, average weekly work hours, divorce rates and suicide rates.

Cleveland is America’s most stressed city. Stress is also high in the south as Birmingham is third in the survey, Gulfport fourth, New Orleans seventh, Jackson tenth, and Montgomery eleventh!

Pensacola was not a part of the survey.

Mobile ranked 10th for “most vulnerable populations to coronavirus,” 26th for divorce rate, and 32nd for inadequete sleep.

Lincoln, Nebraska is the nation’s least stressed city.

See the full survey here.

