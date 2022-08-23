MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile International Airport welcomed its first international flight Monday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Port Authority.

The plane that arrived was an Airbus A220, which is preparing to “increase production capacity of the A220 line,” according to the release. The company has started weekly shuttle flights between Mirabel, Canada and Mobile International Airport to “connect the two cities responsible for manufacturing the aircraft.”

According to the release, the initial flight demonstrates the benefits of having an international facility located near downtown Mobile.

“Several months ago, the Federal Aviation Administration approved our name change from Mobile Downtown to Mobile International Airport. Our vision at the time was to accommodate international commercial service and general aviation,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority president. “I am proud to see that the other benefactor is one of our major stakeholders Airbus. We are thankful for a great working relationship with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to make this happen.”

The Mobile Port Authority is moving all commercial air service from the Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile International Airport. According to the release, this decision was made to “attract more direct flights, lower fares and low-cost carriers.”

The Authority will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new international terminal “early next year or sooner,” according to the release.