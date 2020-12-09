Mobile inmates sue over COVID-19 concerns, claiming overcrowding at Mobile Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Inmates at Mobile Metro Jail are suing over COVID-19 concerns and claim there is overcrowding inside the housing units leading to coronavirus exposure.

The lawsuit was filed in July and will be heard on Thursday morning in Mobile Circuit Court.

Three plaintiffs are on the complaint, two of which are still in jail, and allege they were forced into overcrowded cells putting them at risk for COVID-19.

The plaintiffs include Tracy Besselaar, Akili Pendleton, and Anthony Pendleton.

The complaint says the cells are housing double the capacity they are designed for.

The inmates on the suit also say they are not served nutritionally adequate meals and claim that jail personnel are making minimal to effort to combat COVID-19 inside the housing units, leading to the highest probability of transmission.

In addition to overcrowding, they say they are not given masks to wear unless they leave their cell and say inmates aren’t tested for COVID-19 unless they show symptoms.

The complaint also says new inmates are put in shared cells less than 14-days after they are booked which they say doesn’t allow for a proper quarantine period.

Several defendants are named on the complaint including Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, Warden Trey Oliver, Captain Stallworth, and the Mobile County Commission.

WKRG will attend the hearing on Thursday.

