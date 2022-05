UPDATE: Corey Daniel Gable, who the Alabama Department of Corrections said escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., was recaptured Tuesday morning. U.S. Marshals caught Gable in Prichard, Ala.

According to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Gable surrendered to authorities and no violence was involved.

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Cory Daniel Gable, 31, was sentenced to 20 years for assault in 2012 out of Mobile County. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue khaki pants.

Gable is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have any information about Gable and his location, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.