MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from U.S. News & World Report has ranked Mobile Infirmary among the high-performing hospitals in the United States.

The hospital was ranked high-performing in six specialties including stroke, prostate cancer surgery, colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, hip replacement and heart failure. Data from the Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital was included in the evaluation of Mobile Infirmary.

Mobile Infirmary has an award-winning surgical program and a renowned cancer program, according to a release from Infirmary Health.

“To help patients begin their search for care, U.S. News generates hospital rankings by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals. According to U.S. News, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients to be nationally ranked in a specialty,” according to the release.

Infirmary Health began as Mobile Infirmary, a hospital with 32 beds, a laboratory and an operation room. Now, Infirmary Health consists of “three acute care hospitals, three post-acute care facilities and a physician clinic network with over 60 locations,” according to their website.