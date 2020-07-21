Mobile Infirmary nurse who spent 83 days hospitalized for COVID-19 shares story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Infirmary nurse who spent 83 days hospitalized for COVID-19 shared her story in a video posted to the hospital’s Facebook page Tuesday.

The post reads, “Karen Parker is a Mobile Infirmary RN. Many of you have come to know part of her story when you prayed for her while she was battling COVID-19 on a ventilator and when you celebrated with her as she was discharged from Mobile Infirmary after an 83-day stay. Now, we invite you to listen to her full story and learn just how great of an impact COVID-19 has made on her and her family. We are proud to have Karen on our team.”

A video of her release from the hospital was shared to Facebook last month.

