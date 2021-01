MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If 75 and older or a first responder, you are able to contact the Infirmary Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center to schedule a vaccination appointment starting Monday, January 18th.

Those that do not meet the requirement are asked NOT to call. “We anticipate large call volumes, and your patience is appreciated,” said Mobile Infirmary.

Infirmary Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center: 251-341-2819

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.