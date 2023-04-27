MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Association of Realtors Board President Charlie Plyler said the nation’s housing market before the pandemic was strong. We spoke with Plyler about the local Mobile market and looked at data from a Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service report so we could update you on housing trends.

One clear takeaway: home prices in Mobile County have steadily increased over the past four years.

According to a report from Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, the median sales price for Mobile County homes in January 2018 was around $150,000. In January 2023, the median sales price had increased to almost $225,000.

“In Mobile, pre-COVID, the sales price was lower than the state average and national average, which was attractive for people moving away from bigger cities,” said Plyler.

Here’s how Mobile County housing prices compare to the rest of Alabama and the rest of the country:

Mobile County Alabama USA Median Estimated Home Value $218K $261K $342K Estimated Home Value 12-Month Change +11.2% +10.6% +7.4% Median List Price $265K $329K — List Price 1-Month Change +6% +3.5% — List Price 12-Month Change +16.1% +14.1% — Median Home Age 35 43 42 Own 64% 69% 65% Rent 36% 31% 35% $ Value of All Buildings for which Permits Were Issued $196M $4.36B $307B % Change in Permits for All Buildings +26% +19% +13% % Change in $ Value for All Buildings +18% +23% +10%

Plyler said, ” In Mobile [post-COVID], we continue to see home prices steadily increase, while the listing volume has steadily decreased.” The median listing price in March of 2023 was around $270,000, whereas the median listing volume was around 750.

A closer look at the data:

Here’s a look at the size of homes sold in Mobile County over the last three months:

Size of Homes Sold # sold 2400 sq ft. – 2600 sq. ft. 249 2200 sq. ft. – 2400 sq. ft. 78 2000 sq. ft. – 2200 sq. ft. 88 1800 sq. ft. – 2000 sq. ft. 104 1600 sq. ft. – 1800 sq. ft. 124 1400 sq. ft. – 1600 sq. ft. 174 1200 sq. ft. – 1400 sq. ft. 174 < 1200 sq. ft. 199

Most of the homes sold had three bedrooms:

# of Bedrooms in Homes Sold # sold 6 1 5 8 4 111 3 490 2 91 1 7

And most of the buyers are middle income: