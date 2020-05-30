Mobile Housing Board rescinds Central Plaza Towers eviction notices

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Board has rescinded the eviction notices once sent out to elderly residents at Central Plaza Towers.

Residents who received these eviction notices said the reason for the eviction was due to not following social distancing and other health guidelines laid out by the board. When we interviewed Michael Pierce, the Housing Board Executive Director, weeks ago he said he would be happy to rescind the notices if residents would comply with the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the full press release from Michael Pierce, Mobile Housing Board Executive Director:

Mobile Housing Board Rescinds Eviction Notices Announcement

The Mobile Housing Board (MHB) is rescinding the eviction notices issued to Central Plaza Tower residents who refused to comply with its safety guidelines in response to COVID-19. The rescission was deemed appropriate following conversations Executive Director Michael E. Pierce had with each resident that received an eviction notice. While the conversations focused primarily on their compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines to protect them, their neighbors as well as our staff members and their families, the crisis afforded them an opportunity to communicate on a deeper level.

The residents assured they will comply with the Mobile Housing Board’s safety guidelines in response to COVID-19. They acknowledged the deadly impact COVID-19 is having on their demographic and expressed concern for themselves and others. MHB subsequently assured them it resorted to issuing eviction notices after prior behavior modification requests were ignored and out of serious concern for Central Plaza Towers 324 residents, its staff and contractors. Accordingly, MHB is moving to rescind the eviction notices posthaste.

