MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority provided WKRG News 5 an update on how many people have been relocated since announcing the plans to demolish the RV Taylor Plaza and Thomas James Place apartment complexes.

WKRG News 5 previously reported that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development deemed repairing the units too costly, so they ordered them to be demolished.

According to the Mobile Housing Authority, 191 residents have been relocated from Thomas James and R.V. Taylor Plaza. 100 of those residents are R.V. Taylor residents.

135 relocated remain, and 15 relocations are planned within 30 days.

The Mobile Housing Authority has until October 2026 to fully demolish the rest of the properties.