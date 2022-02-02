MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) is partnering with the Reese’s Senior Bowl to give public housing youth the chance to play on an NFL FLAG team.

NFL FLAG, part of the league’s youth health and fitness campaign, NFL PLAY 60, will allow boys and girls ages 6-12 to play flag football over six weeks while learning about sportsmanship and teamwork. MHA will obtain scholarships to cover all fees for participating public housing youth.

“The Senior Bowl is excited to be working with the Mobile Housing Authority to provide kids in our community growing up in public housing an opportunity to compete and learn life lessons through the sport of football,” said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy in a press release. “This partnership furthers our mission of connecting with all parts of Mobile.”

The 2022 fall season will run September through October. The league will play Mondays from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the University of South Alabama Intramural Fields. MHA will announce dates and registration this summer.