MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants.

Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older).

The organization states if you require specific accommodations to apply, contact cdickinson@mobilehousing.org. To apply, visit the Mobile Housing Authority’s website by clicking the link here.