Mobile hosts “Restaurant Rescue Week”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week is Restaurant Rescue Week in Mobile.
Visit Mobile is highlighting restaurants in the city, to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re encouraging people to choose any restaurant in Mobile, dine in or take out, to support local restaurants.
Visit Mobile says they want to “lift up the folks who keep us happy and fed.”
