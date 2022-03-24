MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue has confirmed the City of Mobile will be hosting the 94th Annual Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Leadership Conference.

The conference will be held by the City of Mobile Fire Department and will be held in the Mobile Convention Center. If you plan on having an exhibit at the conference the Facebook post provided by Mobile Fire-Rescue has a full Exhibit Space contract posted. Booths start in a 10 by 10 space at $800 while a 20 by 30 booth goes for 4$,800. The Exhibit Contract also includes Sponsorship packages.

Registration is now available and can be found here as well as more information. The conference will be held from Thursday, June 21 until Thursday, June 23.