MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will host a 4th of July celebration with food and entertainment at two downtown parks, according to a Facebook event posting from the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department. This kid-friendly event starts at 4 p.m. and culminates in a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

The Independence Day party will begin at Mardi Grad Park, including a “Kid Zone” with a live DJ, inflatable bounce houses, games, and vendors. The celebration will then continue at Cooper Riverside Park with live music by New Orleans Karma at 6 p.m., followed a fireworks display that starts at 9 p.m.

Glass bottles, tents and weapons are not permitted. Attendees must supply their own chairs. Mobile Parks and Recreation recommends arriving early because spots at downtown businesses are limited.