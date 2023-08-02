MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Providence Hospital has been voted the 2023 most beautiful hospital in the United States with over 120,000 votes in the “Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.,” according to a release from Soliant, a national healthcare staffing firm.

Fifty hospitals from around the nation were nominated in the contest, including Providence. The release said “The hospital was nominated and voted into first place for having a close family of caregivers that extend mutual respect and exemplary patient care. During COVID-19, staff at Providence Hospital created an environment that led to it being the only hospital in Mobile, AL, to receive CMS 4 star and Leapfrog A ratings two years in a row.”

The hospital that received second place was Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in California. They garnered just over 62,000 votes.