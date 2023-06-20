The Mobile City Council, on Tuesday, eyeballed the potential to move baseball legend Hank Aaron's childhood home back to its original neighborhood in Toulmanville.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile City Council, on Tuesday, eyeballed the potential to move baseball legend Hank Aaron’s childhood home back to its original neighborhood in Toulmanville.

The home has sat at its current location at Hank Aaron Stadium in McGowin Park since 2008 when the city moved it there from its original location.

In 2010, after two years of renovations, the home was deemed a historical house and operated as a museum.

“So now you have an attraction coming, and with that, people are now coming and visiting,” District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, said.

The home would move onto the same property as the Mobile Police Department’s third precinct, which Penn said is a move to ensure the safety and security of the home.

The home was originally located on Helveston Street, across from what is now Hank Aaron Park.

“You know, we get a lot of negativities, especially in Toulminville, and there are a lot of good things that happen here in Toulminville that never gets told. So maybe that will help out a whole lot, and maybe when people come to visit Toulminville, they’ll see it’s not as bad as it’s portrayed to be,” Henry Haseeb, a neighboring business owner, said.

Hank Aaron was dubbed the nickname ‘Hammerin’ Hank’ because of the decades he spent at the top of the books as the ‘Home Run King.’

“I think it’s very vital for the community and this new generation to be aspired by a great leader who accomplished so much,” Penn said.

City leaders have not decided how to move the historical home, but they plan to further discussions at the June 27 City Council meeting.