MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2021, Mobile saw the deadliest year in the past two decades. There were 51 total homicides reported. WKRG News 5 is tracking murders and homicides in Mobile County in 2022, with updates on the cases and an interactive map to pinpoint where the crimes happened.

1. Tammy Wedgeworth – Jan. 3

Tammy Wedgeworth, 44, was reported missing by the Fairhope Police Department on Jan. 3. A week later her body was found in a ditch along Eliza Jordan Road in Mobile. Kenneth Colburn and Amanda Miller were arrested.

2. Jireh Portis – Jan. 13

Jireh Portis, 18, was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 22-year-old Dayvon Bray. It happened on Jan. 13 on Bellingrath Road. Bray was already a suspect in another murder and was out on bond when he killed Portis.

3. Helen Nettles Washam – Jan. 19

Helen Nettles Washam, 61, was brutally murdered by her son on Jan. 19 in Eight Mile. Damien Washam, 23, used a sword to kill Helen before leading Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase down Highway 158. Damien was arrested and charged with many things including murder.

4. Omar Brown – Jan. 23

Omar Brown, 43, was stabbed to death by his stepson on Jan. 23 on Senator Street in Mobile. Freddie Maxwell, 35, was armed with a knife when Mobile Police officers arrived on the scene. At the time, Maxwell claimed self-defense.

5. Justin Battiste – Jan. 26

Justin Battiste, 34, was killed during an alleged robbery gone wrong outside of Hart’s Fried Chicken on Jan. 26 in Prichard. On Feb. 3, Leonard Leland and Justin Morrisette were arrested in connection to this case.

6. Unnamed 4-year-old – Feb. 3

An unnamed 4-year-old was found dead at a home on Feb. 3. Officers determined that the boy had been beaten and abused by a 9-year-old sister. The girl was accused of beating the 4-year-old with a broomstick. Yolanda Coale, 53, was also arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse. Coale was the caregiver of the 4-year-old.

7. Unnamed 21-year-old – Feb. 5

An unnamed 21-year-old was found lying in the parking lot of Park West Apartments dead on Feb. 5. A 19-year-old was also found and, according to police, he had multiple gunshot wounds.

8. Unnamed 14-year-old – Feb. 15

An unnamed 14-year-old was shot and killed on Cheshire Drive South on Feb. 15. Witnesses to the shooting said the 14-year-old was sitting on a front porch on his phone when the gunshots started.

9. Henry Hernandez – March 6

Henry Hernandez, 48, was hit by a vehicle and killed near the third-mile marker on I-10 on March 6. Hernandez was walking on the side of I-10 when Johana Suarez, Hernandez’s girlfriend, hit him with a car. Officers said Suarez was driving at a high rate of speed when she hit Hernandez.

10. Brandon Davis – March 10

Brandon Davis, 28, was found shot on the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue on Thursday, March 10. Davis was rushed to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

11. Unnamed Newborn – March 17

A local mother was charged in the death of her newborn baby after she was found with a heroin needle in her arm soon after giving birth. Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested and charged with the chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. The baby was born on March 5 and died later that same day at the hospital.

12. Jakobi Freeman – March 18

Jakobi Freeman, 16, was a victim of a double homicide that happened near the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads on Friday, March 18. According to officials, he died of a gunshot wound.

13. Cameron Montgomery – March 18

Cameron Montgomery, 14 was the second victim of the double homicide that happened near the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads on Friday, March 18. Officials say he also died of a gunshot wound.

14. Kimmie Weaver – March 18

Kimmie Weaver, 44, led the Mobile Police Department on a chase through downtown Mobile on March 18. He stopped near Mudbugs and started shooting at police. He then got back into his car and led them down Government Street where he crashed. When police approached the car they found Weaver dead from a gunshot wound to the head. It is unclear whether the gunshot was self-inflicted.

15. Christopher Patterson – March 29

Christopher Patterson, 31, was shot and killed by his uncle on March 29 in Citronelle. He was part of a murder-suicide that occurred.

16. Pagan Patterson – March 29

Pagan Patterson, 70, shot and killed his nephew, Christopher, before turning the gun on himself. On March 29, Pagan shot his nephew, his caretaker and himself at a home in Citronelle.

17. Etienne Murray – April 1

Etienne Murray, 25, was hit with a shovel on March 29 and died from his injuries on April 1. Morgan Barnhill, 27, called the police on March 29 and said his shed was being broken into. When police investigated his story they determined his shed had not been broken into and that Barnhill knew Murray. Barnhill allegedly invited Murray over for a barbeque. Police have not said what led to Murray being hit with the shovel.

18. Unnamed 49-year-old – April 14

A 49-year-old man was found shot outside of his home on Cloverdale Drive on Thursday, April 14. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Friday, April 15, Mobile Police confirmed he died in the hospital. Officers said they will release the victim’s name once the family is contacted.

WKRG News 5 will continue to track murders and homicides in Mobile throughout the year. We will update this story as new cases develop.