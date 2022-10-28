MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A homeless camp underneath Government Boulevard near I-65 has been cleared, so the state can clean up the camp and inspect the bridge.

The Alabama Department of Transportation works with the city to inform the homeless they need to perform bridge inspections and ask them to leave so those inspections and cleaning can take place.

Crews picked up litter under the bridge Thursday. Crews say there was some fire damage after a mattress was set on fire under the bridge earlier this week.

ALDOT says it costs about $7,000 to clean up the bridge. They say the inspections will happen over a period of time.

One of the people who was living under the bridge at the time is Eric Overstreet, who has been living under the bridge since October 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are needed to get them the proper help.

“What’s blown me away about the whole process is how amazing the people of Mobile are, the city officials like this, the police. The police are ridiculously gracious, you’d be surprised like everybody is wonderful. They gave them plenty of warning, they’ve always been very nice to them nobody’s being rude today. Y’all are good people, I’m so grateful,” said Overstreet.

Overstreet says he plans to continue his journey.

You can continue to follow Overstreet here.