IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two boys died in a mobile home fire on Magnolia Rd. in south Mobile County Thursday night.

According to Burch, the sheriff’s office and emergency services received a call about a “mobile home on fire,” at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. A neighbor was able to see the fire through their Ring camera and “alerted other neighbors.”

Burch said the mother of the two boys was not at the home. Burch said she was “at a neighbors close by and immediately ran to the home and was able to save the 11 month old.”

A four-year-old and a two-year-old did not survive the house fire. The two children were transported and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Burch said they do not know what caused the fire. Investigators believe the fire started near the bedroom “where the two children were located.”

“It’s just a really, really horrible story,” said Burch. “Emergency services did attempt life saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.