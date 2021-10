Group of kids return to school during the pandemic.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile is launching the children’s discovery room on Oct. 3 in Mobile.

The room will feature interactive exhibits that focus on Mobile’s French Colonial period.

The event will occur from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 S. Royal St.

Admission is free and the Museum will discount family memberships only on Oct. 3