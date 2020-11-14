Mobile highlights new crosswalk for Water Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a new way for people to get across one of the busiest streets in Downtown Mobile. This week, city officials activated a new pedestrian crosswalk on Water Street near the new Meridian at the Port Apartment complex.

“We see it as a sign of the continuing residential growth in downtown Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a news release. “With an increase in foot traffic, we wanted to make the area safer for pedestrians and motorists.” The crosswalk is called a “pedestrian hybrid beacon.” City officials have been working for years to make areas around Water Street and the Mobile Riverfront more accessible to tourists and walkers.