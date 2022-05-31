MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department’s Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program is bringing back breastfeeding support groups.
The Lactation Group will start back up in June as an in-person support group for breastfeeding women. The group had previously been suspended after COVID-19. A virtual support group will also be offered. The Lactation Group will have meetings at the following places:
|Date
|Place
|Time
|June 17 & July 15
|West Mobile Library
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|June 22 & July 13
|Toulminville Library
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|June 10 & July 8
|Semmes Library
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|June 24 & July 22
|Grand Bay Library
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The virtual group will meet every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. The zoom meeting ID is 931 7591 3799 and the passcode is 283163.