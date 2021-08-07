Mobile has in-person absentee voting Saturday for first time in city elections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time, city voters in Mobile got a chance to cast their ballots on a Saturday. Municipal elections are a little more than two weeks away. People make their way into Government Plaza. It’s a building that’s rarely open on a Saturday morning.

Pastor Buford Hall, voter: “We need to look at making our city a much better place, we want to have leaders that want to improve our city and the conditions we’re living in Mobile,” said Pastor Buford Hall as he was going inside the building. There’s definitely an interest in early in-person absentee voting because sometimes people can’t make it to the polls on a given Tuesday.

“I want to get it done I want to make sure it’s counted because I usually work all day on Tuesday so I wanted to make sure I got it in,” said voter Carolyn McCants. This isn’t exactly early voting as seen in other states. Absentee in-person voting is the closest thing Alabama has for now. Voters get their absentee ballot applications and ID copies on-site then make their way into Government Plaza. Just a few hours, the home of the city and county government is a polling place.

“It’s always important to vote, anyone who doesn’t is giving up their choice to help lead them so voting is my right and I’m going to exercise,” said voter Nancy Joynt. The effort is spearheaded by Black Voters Matter and is open to any city voter.

“People really do appreciate and want this project, people have a tendency to want to come with people that they know and people they trust to assist them,” said Black Voters Matter County Coordinator Janetta Whitt-Mitchell. The turnout today wasn’t nearly as big as what we saw last year. In 2020 long lines wrapped around the probate court building Saturdays leading up to the presidential election.