MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Justice Statistics released its 2021 violent crime rates for cities in the United States with a population over 100,000 that reported their data to the FBI. Of the roughly 150 cities reported, Mobile had the highest rate.

The report shows that Mobile had a violent crime rate of 2,042 violent crimes per 100,000. Memphis, Tenn. and Detroit, Mi. had the next highest with just over 1,000 crimes per 100,000 residents.

Violent crime is broken up between four categories: homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. According to USA Facts, which broke down some of the numbers in the FBI report, aggravated assault and robberies make up “almost 90% of violent crimes,” while homicide are the least common “making up 1% of total violent crime.”

According to the release, violent crime is reported using two systems, the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The NCVS "interviews victims on crime both reported and not reported to police," while the NIBRS "collects data on crime recorded by law enforcement agencies."

According to USAfacts.org, crimes rates "stay constant" from 2020 to 2021, but about 37% of law enforcement agencies did not report date last year. No Florida jurisdiction reported their data to the FBI. Per the FBI, there were about 1.3 million violent crimes committed in 2021, which is about a 1% decrease from 2020. There was a 9% drop in robbery rate year over year.

The FBI also reported on property crime for 2021. Larceny or theft are "most common and makes up about 60% of all crime in the data." There was roughly 1,933 property crimes per 100,000 people in 2021, a 1% decrease year over year.

Mobile reported 7,485 property crimes per 100,000 people, which is seventh most among cities reported. Carlsbad, Calif. reported the most property crimes in the U.S.

Lakewood Township, NJ had the lowest rate of cities reported. A full look at the United States and crime state for cities reported is also available.