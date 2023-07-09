MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It looks like there will be more growth on Airport Boulevard, and this time we’re not talking about new stores and restaurants. A Mobile non-profit is working with the city to plant more trees along a major roadway. Drivers exiting I-65 and hitting Airport Boulevard sometimes are getting their first glimpse of what Mobile looks like.

“Obviously, one of the most heavily traveled roads in the state of Alabama. And the trees need some work and some of them will be replaced. We’re looking at Eastern Red Cedar as the species,” said the President of Friends of Mobile Trees John Robb. Friends of Mobile Trees, working with Urban Forestry aims to plant some 20 trees along Airport Boulevard between Montlimar Drive and I-65 sometime this fall. In a city known for trees, this major roadway has room to grow. Organizers say trees are a quality of life issue and having more of them along one of the major thoroughfares in Mobile can give more people a better first impression of the city.

“It doesn’t really represent the city as it truly is. As one of the great tree cities in America. And when we talk about taking care of our trees, we’re really talking about taking care of the people beneath the trees, that’s us,” said Robb. After phase one, the next phase could plant more trees further west along Airport Boulevard.