MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Finding early child care can be tough for a lot of families. A gulf coast group is trying to train more workers in early childhood education. Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services in Mobile has several training events coming up. It’s for people either in early childhood care or interested in the field.

The classes will go over guidelines for early learning in Alabama. They work with emotional development, literacy, and other important guidance on vital programs. Childcare services took a big hit during the pandemic. Officials say nationwide 30 percent of childcare workers left the field. That’s created a situation of high demand for services while wages have been challenging.

A lack of childcare options can be tough for working parents. It creates challenges for families and industries.

“For meeting the demands of businesses and childcare is one of the biggest barriers for getting people into many of the job categories, young families, young children,” said CEO of Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services Wendy McEarchern. These courses go over important standards in an effort to improve early childhood education–helping young children and the workers who care for them. For more information on upcoming courses on early childhood care standards click here.