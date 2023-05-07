MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Historic Mobile Preservation Society wants to preserve a piece of the Port City’s History at the Church Street Graveyard. The group is holding tours to help fund overall upkeep of the cemetery, repair brickwork, and repair vandalized graves.

Many gathered Saturday afternoon to tour the graveyard. Leading the tour, Bob Allen with the Historic Mobile Preservation Society says their goal is to help raise awareness of the condition the gravesite is in.

“The graveyard being here is needing our attention and hopefully raising funds so that we can make some improvements here,” explained Allen. “There are some examples that you can tell that the monuments have deteriorated, not on their own. Things have been broken that wouldn’t normally be broken. And so that’s a concern for us.”

Some residents in Mobile love visiting the cemetery, and they are in support of seeing it receive the repairs it needs.

“I think raising funding for the city landmarks is always important,” said Mobile resident Kaylebh Casey.

Casey says they enjoy going to the cemetery to read; visiting it quite often–describing it to be very peaceful.

“I love to come to the cemetery just to remember the past lives of everybody that was here,” said Casey. “I usually just go through the back and see like a tree and read a good book. I feel like their spirits, if they have joyous spirits, I’ll let that come on to me as I’m reading.”

Even though the Historic Mobile Preservation Society is holding tours this month, Allen says it’s going to take more than just those ticket sales to help fund the repairs.

“The real money that is going to be needed to make the repairs that are needed in this and the graveyard is going to have to be in the form of grants,” said Allen. “So it’s going to take a while to put that all together.”

He says the group has reached out to several national organizations looking for any available grant money.

“But there are a number of sources of potential grants,” said Allen. “So we’re exploring those. And we hope that the cooperation between our organizations and the city will make those grants work out.”

The group is holding tours every Saturday in the month of May; a ticket is $10.

All of the money goes to a restoration fund for the Church Street Graveyard.