MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — To combat youth violence in Mobile, several organizations are working together, brainstorming ways to stop the violence in the city by finding employment for at-risk youth.

This is just a starting point, but they’re trying to connect them with the information they need to get jobs at Austal.

Officials with Austal, Mobile County Public Schools, Mobile police, Strickland Youth Center, and several pastors are working together to help at-risk youth find employment with Austal.

“We want to be able to get the individuals in the community connected to some of these opportunities,” said Joshua Jones, youth violence prevention coordinator with the city of Mobile. “So just identifying viable routes we can go and resources that are needed to connect the individuals to these services as well. It’s just a brainstorming of minds and resources.”

The City of Mobile has been working for months to reduce youth violence in the city.

“We have a ton of kids that we have identified to be at risk, whether they have already been involved in gang activity, the propensity to be involved in gang activity, these are from ages 10 all the way up to 24,” said Jones.

The goal is to connect the teens in need of employment with a job at Austal to get them on the right track.

“The whole goal is to interject some positive influence in their lives, mainly the workforce. To show them there is another way, they don’t have to sell drugs, they don’t have to rob and steal to make a living,” said Billy King, a pastor with Prayer House Ministries. “They have the skills within them. I think it takes us as the community to show that to bring it out of them.”

The shipbuilding company is looking to hire about 1,200 people over the next 18 months providing a lot of opportunities.

“We definitely think by helping people get gainful employment, it can cut back on a lot of the crime in our community as well,” said Napoleon Bracy Jr., manager of diversity and inclusion at Austal. “We want to be a good corporate citizen, play our role in it, and just bring people together. There’s so many different pieces here that can work together for the betterment of Mobile.”

The group plans on hosting at-risk youth at Saucy Q Bar B Que to connect them with the resources they need to get hired. That event is planned for March 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m..