MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After the pandemic shut down last year’s Mobile Greek Fest, the event is returning in drive-through form in 2021.

Mobile Greek Fest will host “A Taste of Greece” from Oct. 14-17 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on 50 South Ann St. Mobile.

“A Taste of Greece” is honoring 200 years of Greek Independence and showcasing traditional Greek foods.

The event times for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours for Sunday are from noon to 6 p.m.