Mobile Greek Fest cancels virtual event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Greek Fest announced Sunday they would be canceling their virtual festival this year.

The festival was going virtual this year for their 58th year as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It was set to start October 26th.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page, writing, “it’s been a tough year for everybody and we are no exception. Once everything settles down, we will have a bigger and better festival than ever!”

