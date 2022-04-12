MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Grand Jury indictment a man on two counts of sex crimes against a child, according to court documents. Christopher O’Neal Britt was indicted on Feb. 18.

The first count of the indictment alleges that Britt “did, willfully and knowingly, film, print, record, photograph or otherwise produce an obscene matter, to-wit: a MeetMe account, that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in an act of sado-machochistic [sic] abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity or other sexual conduct.”

The second count alleges that Britt subjected a victim, “who was less than twelve years in age, to sexual contact.”

Britt’s bond was set at $50,000 for the first count and $20,000 for the second.