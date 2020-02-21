Mobile girl with cancer to fulfill Mardi Gras dream, ride in Joe Cain parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The community is rallying around a Mobile girl battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Ava Smith, 11, was diagnosed with Spindle Cell Sarcoma. She has had six surgeries on her leg, gone through 33 rounds of radiation, and five rounds of chemotherapy.

This weekend Ava will live out her dream of riding in a Mardi Gras parade during the Joe Cain Procession. Mobile Fire-Rescue is collecting throws for Ava. She visited the fire station Friday to go through some of the throws.

Ava’s family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support the community has showed them over the past few months.

“I want everyone to know the good in Mobile and how much they’ve helped us and helped Ava,” said Amber Smith, Ava’s mom.

Donations can be brought to Fire Station 26 at the Mobile Municipal Complex at 8080 Airport Boulevard during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Donations will be accepted through Saturday, Feb. 22.

