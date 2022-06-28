MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will create a new recycling drop-off center using a $34,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

The grant will be used to set up a new drop-off center, improve the existing centers and promote education about recycling within the city and Mobile County, according to a news release from the City of Mobile.

City officials will pick the new location based on where it is most needed. Zip code data will be collected from city residents to make this decision. Like the two other drop-off centers, recycling will be collected via single stream and sent out to third-party facilities.