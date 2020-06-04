Mobile fugitive wanted in Mexican drug operation arrested after 13 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals arrested a Mobile man wanted in connection to a multi-million dollar marijuana operation since 2007 in Baytown, Texas this week.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, deputy Marshals captured Norman Young in his travel camper at an RV park in Baytown. Young has been a wanted fugitive since the Drug Enforcement Administration attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest on his 40-acre property in northwest Mobile County in 2007.

According to U.S. Marshals, Young is accused of running a multi-million dollar marijuana operation on the property, which also included buildings that aided in the concealment of the operation and the escape. Marshals say Young, allegedly, was the key figure involved with at least two Mexican Drug Trafficking Organizations.

According to an indictment, Marshals say Young was instrumental in funneling large quantities of marijuana into the United States through Mobile County to various locations in Tennessee, north Alabama and Mississippi with proceeds in millions of dollars.

In 2007, the search warrant on Young’s Mobile County property yielded numerous firearms, ammunition, marijuana and thousands of dollars in U.S. currency. Marshals say law enforcement also discovered numerous large underground storage areas to conceal large amounts of marijuana.

Marshals report that Young evaded capture by fleeing into a wooded area where personal belongings were recovered. Young’s wife and other co-defendants were taken into custody and later convicted.

The DEA assigned the U.S. Marshals Service in 2007 to find Young . Numerous law enforcement agencies have assisted the U.S. Marshals in the search for Young for the past 13 years without success.

Marshals say new information was developed that Young’s now ex-wife was living in the Baytown, TX area working as a contractor and that Young was still in close contact with her. Deputy U.S. Marshals conducted a surveillance operation at the campground at which time Young was seen at the camper of his ex-wife. Young was taken into custody without incident.

Mark F. Sloke, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Alabama, stated “The U.S. Marshals Service never stops in its relentless pursuit of fugitives. The dedication and perseverance of our Deputy U.S. Marshals made this capture possible. This just shows that you can run but you can’t hide from justice.”

Marshals say Young is currently awaiting extradition back to Mobile, AL to face charges of Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana greater than 1000 kilograms; Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana; and Forfeiture.

The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of Alabama was the lead on this investigation assisted by USMS Southern District of Texas, USMS Investigative Operations Division, USMS Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, USMS Technical Operations Group, DEA and Baytown Police Department.

