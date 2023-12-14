MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Kappa Alpha Psi Mobile Chapter spent Wednesday night marching the streets with one goal in mind—to stop senseless gun violence.

“Gun violence just senseless,” Donald Dees, a member of the fraternity, said. “It has to stop. There was no reason for this to happen.”

The fraternity’s march was to honor 9-year-old Cailee Knight, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Dec. 5 while sleeping on her couch in her home on Rhett Drive. With this march, they hope to continue the conversation surrounding gun violence.

“Enough is enough!” Marvin Lue, leader of the march, said. “That’s why we’re here, man. Enough is enough. Too many children are dying. Our communities are being ravaged. Pain. Violence. It has got to stop.”

During the march, the fraternity members took a turn onto Rhett Drive in front of the home where Cailee Knight was killed, paying their respects.

Her family members were present—marching along with Kappa Alpha Psi. As they’re grieving the loss of their loved one, the family said they’re thankful for the overwhelming amount of support from the city and the community.

“I feel real good,” Cailee Knight’s cousin, Bobby Mitchell said. “It’s just it’s great to know that, you know, all the people, the support that she got. I watched and read all the statements that have been made from the DA’s office, The chief of police, all, you know, different officers and stuff, you know, in support of her.”

Cailee’s mother continues to grieve the loss of her young daughter but still wants to share how bright of a girl she was.

“Cailee was so sweet,” Andrea Bright said. “She was beautiful and very smart. She loved to talk; she loved everybody around her.”

Even though the community’s support is helping Cailee’s family with their grieving process, they say ultimately to stop another young life from being lost, parents have to start talking to their children.

“Every time you look around us, it’s violence and getting younger and younger, you know, the kids,” Mitchell said. “So, you know, like I say, you know, we got to reach out to them as parents, grandparents, you know, just neighbors, you know, family. We just got to reach out to these kids and show them that this is not the way.”

Knight’s family is holding a wake at Small’s Funeral Home on Moffett Road at 1 p.m. on Dec. 15, and she will be laid to rest at the Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church on Lafayette on Dec. 16.