MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile business received a nod from USA Today as a top 20 food tour in the nation.

Bienville Bites Food Tour was nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award in the Best Food Tour category. The tour company, based in downtown Mobile, has offered a variety of themed food tours through the city since 2017.

Bienville Bites is the city’s only food tour company and currently offers five three-hour long tours through Mobile on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. You can book a tour online.

The tours have also been recognized by TripAdvisor, according to Bienville Bites’ website.

Daily voting is open on the 10Best website through July 3. The winner will be announced July 14.

“These 20 food tour companies were chosen by a panel of experts because they excel at providing a variety of dishes to sample and teach about the ingredients, traditions and stories behind them,” reads the release.