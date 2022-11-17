MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away, and while many of you are planning your holiday menus, thousands on the Gulf Coast don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Local food pantry One Meal Mobile is doing all they can to serve families this holiday season, but resources are running low.

The Saraland pantry serves roughly 2,000 people a month, with the majority of them being elderly. Every Friday, they distribute 5,000 pounds of food and work to keep the pantry filled in the meantime.

The problem is that they have to spend $500 to $1000 per week on food, but funding and donations have been extremely low despite the fact that demand has been steadily rising and worldwide food shortages aren’t helping.

Michelle Stewart, President and CEO of One Meal Mobile, says people have been reaching out to her inquiring about Thanksgiving dinners, but as of right now she’s unsure if they’ll even be open because of lack of donations, but this isn’t the first time.

“Here we’ve had to close quite a few times, whether it was with Covid, whether it was just being sick, but our main thing is the funding,” said Stewart. “We do not have the funding to be able to open for that many families and it’s just hard, it breaks my heart… I mean this is my heart and soul here.”

Even struggling to meet the demand of people in need, the president of the pantry still encourages people to show up and help themselves to free food.

“They can come here every Friday,” said Stewart. “We don’t care where they live, we don’t care how much money they make, If they’re in need we ask them to just to please show up and get them a box of food.”

One Meal Mobile hands out food boxes on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1120 Joaneen Drive in Saraland.

If they happen to close for the day or run out of food, they will post an update on their Facebook page.

If you would like to help feed a family this holiday season or donate to One Meal Mobile click here.