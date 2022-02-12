MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Flea Market will continue to be open only on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WKRG News 5 previously reported that the hours of operation for the Mobile Flea Market were changing. We spoke with Public Relations Director Stefanie Jones who said the hours of operation will be staying the same as they always have.

The previous reporting stated that the Flea Market would be open Wednesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the Flea Market said, “FYI – the Flea Market hours have NOT changed. We are still open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Sellers at the Flea Market do have access hours that are outside of business hours.