MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department marked a dark day for first responders this week. The City of Mobile held its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Friday’s ceremony was held at Mobile Memorial Gardens at the Garden of Heroes. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and City of Mobile Fire Chief Jeremy Lami were among the speakers.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists hijacked commercial passenger jets and crashed them into the Pentagon in Washington DC and New York City’s World Trade Center towers.